STAUNTON — The public’s assistance is needed in identifying a vehicle and driver who fled the scene of a hit and run Monday morning.
According to Staunton Police Department, at 8 a.m. on Monday a vehicle struck the vehicle in front of it in the 1500 block of Springhill Road, and fled the scene. The vehicle police are searching for is described as small and white, with damage to the front headlight and bumper.
Police do not have a description of the driver.
Anyone with information about the identity of the vehicle and its driver is asked
to contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3845 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1/800/322-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.