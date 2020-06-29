A 34-year-old Staunton man was arrested and charged after he threatened to kill someone at Mimo’s Bar & Grill in Verona and later fired shots into the air from his motorcycle.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sunday deputies responded to the 200 block of Lee Highway for a male shooting from a motorcycle. The 911 call came in at 12:45 a.m. and deputies arrived approximately six minutes later.
The suspect was still in the area and deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle, police said. However, the suspect eluded and refused to stop.
Deputies using radar clocked the motorcycle traveling at more than 100 mph and police terminated their pursuit.
Law enforcement later encountered the suspect at his residence where he fled again on motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcycle ran out of gas on Route 262 and Staunton police arrested the suspect, Brody Christopher Campbell, for drunk in public.
Police said the shooting incident stemmed from a verbal altercation at Mimo’s Bar & Grill where Campbell was asked to leave the business after allegedly threatening to kill someone. Campbell returned approximately 30 minutes later and fired numerous shots in the air at the intersection of Lee Highway and Sutton Road.
Lee Highway was shut down for several hours early Sunday morning while investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.
No one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident.
“This was an isolated incident where Campbell targeted Mimo’s and used a weapon to instill fear in the community,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.
Campbell was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm to cause fear, eluding law enforcement and seven counts of shooting from a vehicle.
He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
