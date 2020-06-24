STAUNTON — A Staunton man died as a result of injuries from a stabbing on Wednesday afternoon.
Staunton police said that just before 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Springhill Road for a reported stabbing.
Bradley A. Maurice, 28, of Staunton was transported to Augusta Health with life-threatening injuries. Maurice was pronounced dead at Augusta Health just before 3 p.m.
Daniel D. Mead, 33, of Staunton was taken into custody without incident at the scene, police said. Mead is charged with second degree murder.
He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.