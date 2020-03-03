STAUNTON — The Staunton Police Department is investigating after several businesses in the Terry Court Shopping were burglarized during the early morning hours on Tuesday.
The burglaries were reported to the Staunton Police Department, who said in a press release that an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Police also said entry was forced to each business.
The burglaries are under investigation, including determining if the burglaries are related to a series of commercial burglaries that occurred in late 2019.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
