The Waynesboro Police Department has identified the man who allegedly made “inappropriate contact” with two juveniles in the city.
Police said on Sunday around 10 p.m. officers were notified that the suspect followed then made the alleged inappropriate contact with the juveniles in the area of Rosser Avenue and Windigrove Drive. Both juveniles were between 15 and 18 years old, according to police.
On Wednesday, Jerry Wayne Hoover, 53, of Waynesboro, turned himself in to police. Police obtained two misdemeanor warrants for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Hoover was released on his own recognizance until he is set to appear in Waynesboro juvenile and domestic relations court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.