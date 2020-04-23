The Augusta County Sheriff’s office aided in a search Wednesday for a man who is a person of interest in a West Virginia homicide investigation after he was seen in Staunton and throughout Augusta County.
About 2 p.m. the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by authorities in West Virginia to help locate and arrest 41-year-old Larry Allen Turner. Turner is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including for a probation violation and revocation of bond in Augusta County.
On April 10, police said Turner allegedly stole three vehicles with at least one being taken at gunpoint in West Virginia. Tuesday during the evening hours is when Turner was spotted locally.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received information that Turner was possibly in the western area of Augusta County near Churchville on Hankey Mountain Highway. Deputies responded to the area and came in contact with a group of individuals, one thought to be Turner, on Community Lane.
While this contact was being made, a 911 call reported Turner was actually in the 1300 block of Hankey Mountain Highway in a silver Volkswagen. While in the area, Turner allegedly displayed a handgun and fled west toward West Augusta.
Units from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the area, and members of the Augusta County SWAT team staged at Churchville Elementary School to prepare.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. a resident on Quicks Mill Road in Augusta County reported his house had been burglarized and his silver 2005 Volkswagen Passet station wagon with the custom license plate ELFOXO had been stolen. It is believed Turner was operating that vehicle, and it is the last known stolen vehicle.
Authorities in Bath County received a report of a silver Volkswagen running a citizen off the road on Route 39 about 7:40 p.m. This is the last probable sighting of Turner and the stolen vehicle, police said.
The stolen Volkswagen was recovered Thursday afternoon in Pocahontas County, West Virginia.
Turner’s last sighting was at a state park in Pocahontas County. He is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Police advise anyone who spots Turner to call 911.
