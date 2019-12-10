The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying an individual who made “inappropriate contact” with two juveniles in the city.
Police said on Sunday around 10 p.m. officers were notified that the suspect followed then made the alleged inappropriate contact with the juveniles in the area of Rosser Avenue and Windigrove Drive.
The suspect was operating a newer white Volkswagen Jetta with a dark pinstripe at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information relating to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.
