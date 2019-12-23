An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from Rask Florist in downtown Staunton on Saturday.
According to police, entry was forced into the business at 5 E. Frederick St.
The Staunton Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1/800/322-2017.
