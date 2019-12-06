Seven people are facing drug-related charges after a week of drug investigations by the Waynesboro Police Department.
Officials said that all search warrants were executed in the city of Waynesboro as part of the department's multi-faceted drug enforcement strategy aimed at targeting a drug trafficking problem in the city.
Those charged include:
» Kinta Tyjuan Clore, 25, of Waynesboro, with possession with intent to distribute more than one-half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana. Clore is currently on bond from Middle River Regional Jail.
» Mariah Shavone Smith, 27, of Waynesboro, with possession of a schedule I/II drug. Smith is currently on bond from MRRJ.
» James Dustin Showers, 32, of Waynesboro, with possession of a schedule I/II drug. Showers is currently being held without bond at MRRJ.
» Selena Bernice Durrette, 20, of Esmont, with possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance. Durrette is currently being held without bond at MRRJ.
» David Johnathan Smith Jr., 28, of Esmont, with possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance. Smith is currently being held without bond at MRRJ.
Waynesboro Police also are looking for Jesse Hamilton Balin, 31, of Waynesboro, and Denise Urbanna Smith, 24, of Stuarts Draft. Both are charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance. Balin and Smith remain at large after Waynesboro Police SWAT Team raided his residence on North Delphine Avenue on Dec. 4 and recovered methamphetamine.
Officials said several of these investigations were supported by complaints received directly from citizens via direct phone contact or through the use of the department's online program at www.reportadrugdealer.com.
Citizens who are aware of ongoing drug problems in their neighborhoods are encouraged to continue to contact the Waynesboro Police Department by phone or using the online form.
