Two teenagers were apprehended early Tuesday morning after the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two young males inside a neighbor’s car.
Deputies were dispatched to Oakbridge Drive in Waynesboro before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the caller provided descriptors of the males and the vehicle they left in. Deputies located the suspect vehicle upon arrival and found the two teenagers hiding under a vehicle.
Garrick Welch, 18, of Waynesboro and a juvenile allegedly entered several vehicles and stole items from them.
Welch was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicle tampering, three counts of petit larceny, one count of underage possession of alcohol and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents.
Officials said Tuesday it was unclear if this case and vandalism reported in Fishersville on Sunday are connected. Nine incidents of vandalism were reported in the Fishersville area over the weekend causing damage in excess of $4,000.
Anyone with information on either case is encouraged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
