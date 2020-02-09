A Raphine man was arrested Friday within two hours of a robbery that occurred in Staunton.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said that shortly after 9 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lee Jackson Highway for a report of a robbery. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was contacted and asked for a small loan.
The victim reported removing $5 from her wallet. As she did so, it is alleged that the suspect grabbed the wallet, forced the victim out of his vehicle, took several hundred dollars in cash and discarded the wallet into the parking lot.
No weapon was used in the robbery, and the victim was uninjured, police said.
The suspect was identified as Frank Meredith Pritt III, who was arrested two hours after the robbery without incident. Pritt, 56, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond on a single count of robbery.
