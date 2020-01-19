Sheriff seeks suspect in use of counterfeit money

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of using counterfeit money throughout the weekend.

Police said an unknown male passed several counterfeit $100 bills at five local retailers. Deputies took reports from retailers in Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Crimora, Verona and Weyers Cave.

It’s alleged that the male subject used the fake money to purchase gift cards.

Anyone with information about the cases is encouraged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

From staff reports

