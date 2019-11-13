The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a commercial burglary suspect.
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 11, deputies were called to Mountain Valley Pawn located in the 2800 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. When deputies arrived, the front door glass was smashed, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Further investigation revealed that an unknown person forcibly entered the business and stole several items, officials said. The sheriff's office believes that the suspect drove to and from the scene and parked at an adjacent business.
Anyone with information about the case or recognizes the suspect should contact investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
