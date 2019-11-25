The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a series of vehicle vandalism that happened Sunday.
Nine incidents of vandalism were reported in the Fishersville area, according to a press release, and believed to have taken place in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Police said that the suspect or suspects threw rocks at parked cars and caused other damage such as broken side mirrors.
Damage to the vehicles is estimated in excess of $4,000.
Reports of vandalism were in the 200 block of Westminster Road, in the 300, 400 and 500 blocks of Wyndham Hill Drive, on Hereford Drive, Antrim Road and Reed Street, in the 100 block of Emerald Drive, and in the 1100 block of Madrid Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
