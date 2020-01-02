Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s aid in fraud case

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man and a woman in connection with a fraud investigation.
The public’s assistance is requested in finding the individuals who, according to a press release, made several “unauthorized credit card purchases” at retailers in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.
Anyone with information about this man or woman is asked to call Sgt. Fuchs of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
