The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with locating and identifying a fraud suspect.
The suspect, captured on surveillance, is described as a black male wearing a black Nike hat, a grey Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The man may be traveling in a white car.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Steven Cason at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.