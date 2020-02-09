The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man and woman who are person of interest in a credit card theft and fraud investigation.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
