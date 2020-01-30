The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man accused of using counterfeit money earlier this month.
Police said an unknown male passed several counterfeit $100 bills at five local retailers. Deputies took reports from retailers in Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Crimora, Verona and Weyers Cave.
It’s alleged that the male subject used the fake money to purchase gift cards.
Anyone with information about the cases is encouraged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
