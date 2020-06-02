The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a possible police impersonator near Waynesboro.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect showed a star badge in the 3900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. The suspect also identified himself as a law enforcement officer who claimed to be looking for someone.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5 foot 9 inches in height, late 20s to early 30s, with short brown hair.
He was driving a white sport utility vehicle with a black brush guard on the front of the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
