STAUNTON — The Staunton Police Department arrested six teenagers in connection to an armed robbery in Montgomery Hall Park on Jan. 21.
On Jan. 23, police arrested a 16-year-old male on charges of robbery, displaying a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18, and reckless handling of a firearm. The 16-year-old male is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
On Jan. 29, four other juveniles were also charged in connection with the robbery: a 15-year-old male with accessory after the fact; a 15-year-old female with accessory before the fact and being an accessory after the fact; a 15-year-old male with grand larceny, being an accessory before the fact and being an accessory after the fact; and another 15-year-old male with being an accessory after the fact.
All four juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.
Matthew Isaiah Shifflett, 18, of Staunton was also arrested and charged on Jan. 29 with one misdemeanor count of being an accessory after the fact. Shifflett was released on an unsecured bond.
