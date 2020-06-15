STUARTS DRAFT — Virginia State Police requests the public’s assistance in finding a suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting Sunday night.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at a home in Stuarts Draft, a press release stated.
A man and a woman inside the home at the time of the shooting were unharmed.
According to the press release, the vehicle that shots were fired from is described as a champagne or beige-colored compact sedan.
Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle and/or the suspect is asked to call (434) 352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.