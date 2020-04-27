A Virginia State Trooper was almost struck by a vehicle driven by a Waynesboro man on Interstate 81 in Augusta County Monday afternoon while investigating a two-vehicle crash.
Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release, the trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 232.
As the trooper investigated the crash, a 2016 Ford Fusion traveling north on I-81 swerved into the median to avoid striking traffic that had slowed in front of it, the press release stated.
The Ford Fusion struck a Honda Civic traveling northbound, then ran off the road and slammed into the rear of the trooper's Ford SUV, which was parked in the median.
The press release stated that the trooper was outside of his vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured.
Alex C. Fitzhugh, 37, of Waynesboro, the driver of the Ford Fusion, was not injured. An adult female passenger was transported to Augusta Health and then transferred to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Virginia State Police is charging Fitzhugh with reckless driving.
