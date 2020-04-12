A Staunton man was arrested on Easter Sunday after the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to an active shooter threat at the Pactiv Plant in Grottoes.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office received a call at 9:50 a.m. warning of an active shooter incident at the plant located at 149 Grand Caverns Drive.
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the situation was a continuation of a domestic dispute that started on Saturday night. The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the county or plant workers stemming from the threat.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Lee Carroll of Staunton, was arrested for domestic assault and battery, abduction and possession of methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office said they are still investigating who placed the 911 call regarding the active shooter threat directed at the Pactiv Plant.
The victim of Carroll's alleged domestic assault is an employee at the plant.
Carroll is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
