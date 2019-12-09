A deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was led on a vehicle and foot chase Saturday night after Cameron Travis Rutledge of Staunton attempted to flee police rather than yielding to the placement of emergency equipment.
The deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation, according to a press release. But, instead of yielding, the driver of the vehicle increased his speed. After an approximate 2.8-mile vehicle chase, the driver pulled into a private drive, exited the still-moving vehicle, and began fleeing on foot.
As the driver was fleeing, the deputy reportedly saw the male subject reaching into his pants in a way that led him to believe the subject may have had a weapon. The deputy, who is a K-9 handler with the department, decided then to deploy Arko, his K-9 partner, according to the press release.
Arko and his handler chased the fleeing suspect over four fences and a river, and apprehended him approximately one mile from the vehicle he had abandoned.
The subject was identified as Cameron Travis Rutledge of Staunton, police said.
Rutledge was initially charged with the felony of eluding; driving on a suspended license; and fleeing from law enforcement, under obstruction statute, according to police.
Rutledge was bonded and released on the charges. However, when deputies returned to the scene the following day and discovered a pistol near the path Rutledge had been traveling while evading arrest, two more charges were placed against him: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Rutledge was arrested and jailed on the new charges. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
