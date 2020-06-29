A Staunton man was arrested Sunday after a police pursuit through Interstate 81.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said that just before 2 a.m. deputies attempted to stop a 2006 Chevy vehicle in the area of Hermitage Road and Glover Circle for swerving out of the travel lane.
The driver of the vehicle increased speed and passed another vehicle "in a reckless manner," police said. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle from Route 252 to I-81 south before the driver turned around in the Raphine area and proceeded to I-81 north.
The pursuit was terminated in the area of Shalom Road and Mount Torrey Road after deputies lost sight of the vehicle.
Staunton police and Augusta County sheriff's office later arrested the driver of the vehicle, David Mitchell Woodson, 24, of Staunton without incident late Sunday evening.
Woodson was charged with one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was taken to Middle River Regional Jail and released on a $2,000 secured bond.
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said that although the pursuit occurred at the same time as the shooting in Verona, the two incidents are not related
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.