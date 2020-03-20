STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested a Staunton man Thursday after he allegedly went to his neighbor's home and stabbed him with a screwdriver.
The sheriff's office said in a release that around 8:37 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Maine Circle in Staunton for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a 55-year-old man with a non-life threatening stab wound to the abdomen.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Bryan Scott Fitzgerald, 24, went to his neighbor's home armed with a weapon. He was allegedly confrontational and stabbed the victim in the side with the screwdriver.
The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
Fitzgerald was arrested on one count of malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
