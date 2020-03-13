A Staunton man was arrested early Friday morning after the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing.
The sheriff's office said that at 12:21 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Jefferson Highway in Staunton. The reporting party identified the alleged offender as William M. Pearson, Jr., 57, of Staunton. Pearson allegedly left on foot, and responding deputies located Pearson in the area and "quickly detained him."
According to a statement from the sheriff's office, the investigation revealed that Pearson was involved in a verbal altercation with a man. The incident reportedly escalated and resulted in Pearson stabbing the man in the torso before allegedly puncturing the tires on the caller's vehicle.
The victim, a man in his 50's, was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Pearson was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle. He is being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
