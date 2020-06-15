A Staunton man is facing three charges after police say he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors and engaged in a two-hour standoff with deputies.
On Sunday shortly before 6 p.m. the Augusta County sheriff's office responded to the 100 block of Greenview Drive for a report of a man on the front porch of a home brandishing a rifle at neighbors who lived across the street.
The male suspect, identified as 55-year-old Dean Kerr, was allegedly "shouting threats at his neighbors to kill them." Responding deputies arrived about 10 minutes later when Kerr "refused commends to drop the weapon and retreated into the residence with what appeared to be a scoped rifle."
According to a release from the sheriff's office, patrol deputies subsequently surrounded the Kerr residence and asked neighbors to stay inside their homes. Interviews with relatives indicated that the weapon Kerr was armed with was most likely a pellet rifle.
Deputies and negotiators, assisted by Kerr's relatives, successfully made contact with him via phone on several occasions but Kerr refused to surrender or exit.
At about 8 p.m. the Augusta County SWAT Team executed a search warrant and introduced pepper spray canisters into the residence, the sheriff's office said.
Kerr appeared at a window at the rear of the residence where he was taken into custody without further incident.
A scoped .22 caliber Ruger brand pellet rifle was recovered from the residence.
Kerr was charged with brandishing a firearm, obstructing justice and disorderly conduct.
He was transported to Middle River Regional Jail and is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.