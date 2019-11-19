STAUNTON — Staunton police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.
The body was located in the 1500 block of West Beverley shortly before 8 a.m. after the police department received a call, Sgt. Katie Shifflett said.
Officials are withholding the name of the deceased until next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.