STAUNTON — The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a possible suspect in larcenies of packages from residences.
The larcenies have occurred in the Selma Boulevard area, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.
