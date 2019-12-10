A 23-year-old Stuarts Draft man is facing multiple felonies and misdemeanors after he allegedly assaulted and held a woman against her will over a period of several days.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident Monday around 8:30 p.m. for an alleged assault. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, an investigation revealed that Peter E. Whitlow held a woman against her will and assaulted her. Minor injuries were reported, according to police.
Officials also allege that Whitlow discharged a weapon inside the residence during the "ongoing, volatile incident." An infant was present but uninjured.
After the gunfire, police said the situation de-escalated and the female victim was allowed to leave.
Whitlow faces felony charges of abduction, discharging a weapon in a dwelling, abuse and neglect of a child and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of assault and battery of a family member and brandishing a firearm.
Whitlow is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
