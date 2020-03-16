A Stuarts Draft man charged with the murder of a 43-year-old Waynesboro woman will serve more than 27 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in Waynesboro Circuit Court on Monday.
Shawn Preston Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the April 2019 death of Deborah Jean Allen. Allen was found dead at the Royal Inn Motel, and police said at the time Allen’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma.
Jones was sentenced to 40 years with 12 years and 5 months suspended, leaving an active sentence of 27 years and 7 months — which is at the top of the sentencing guideline according to Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.
In addition to the sentence in Waynesboro, Jones has 19 years of comeback time in Amherst.
According to a statement from authorities at the time of Jones’ arrest, he was taken into custody to the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. He had been taken to UVa following a single-car crash on South Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro on the same morning Allen’s body was found.
Ledbetter said Monday that Jones had taken the victim’s car and struck a tree. When evaluated at the hospital, his blood-alcohol level was .151.
