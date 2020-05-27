An 18-year-old was charged with felony auto theft and eluding police after fleeing from Augusta County deputies who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday at approximately 3:50 p.m. the sheriff's office said an Augusta County Sheriff's deputy was running stationary radar on Interstate 64 when a white 2012 Toyota Highlander traveling west at 105 mph in a 70 mph zone.
In a press release, the sheriff's office said the deputy was able to get close enough to obtain the vehicle's tag as the vehicle slowed in congested traffic. Dispatchers confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in Chesterfield County hours earlier, and the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Clifton Joseph Douglas Jr, of Chester, allegedly entered the emergency lane and began to accelerate rapidly despite the deputy's lights and sirens.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle continued traveling west then south on Interstate 81, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. A second deputy joined the pursuit as the stolen vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, nearly striking several uninvolved vehicles, the release said.
Deputy's called to Rockbridge County to request assistance as the pursuit continued south on I-81.
Near the 205 exit, Douglas reportedly made an "abrupt maneuver" and took the exit before losing control of the vehicle at the bottom of the exit, entered the intersection and struck a guard rail on the opposite side of the road.
After the crash, the sheriff's office said Douglas fled on foot over an embankment and through a creek before being apprehended.
Douglas was transported to Middle River Regional Jail. He is charged with eluding police and auto theft, both felonies, as well as reckless driving, driving without a license and obstruction of justice.
A second auto theft warrant from Chesterfield also was served.
