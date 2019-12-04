The trial of a Waynesboro man facing charges of rape, malicious wounding and abduction was continued Wednesday because the victim would be unable to appear at the original scheduled Dec. 16 date.
Cory Michael McCreary, 22, allegedly lured a woman into home and prevented her from leaving before attacking and raping her in March of 2018. According to the original press release at the time, McCreary and the victim met earlier in the night at a city business. After the assault, the victim was treated at Augusta Health for a head wound that required suturing.
The charges against McCreary were temporarily dropped in October 2019 after the victim failed to show up to testify for a jury trial. The Commonwealth dropped the charges against McCreary and re-indicted him in November. The victim was charged with failure to appear.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elysse Stolpe said in court Wednesday that the Commonwealth was requesting the continuance because the victim was currently at Western State receiving treatment for an undetermined amount of time.
Because of “issues with appearances” with the victim, Stolpe said the Commonwealth would seek to have her held pending the new trial date to ensure her appearance.
Mike Hallahan, McCreary’s attorney, requested that the court dismiss the charges again and re-indict when the victim could appear or grant his client bond in the meantime.
Waynesboro Circuit Court Judge Paul Dryer granted the Commonwealth a continuance until Feb. 7, but said there would be no more continuances in the matter.
“Come Feb. 7 if your witness is not ready, I’m not granting any more continuances,” Judge Dryer told the Commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.