The jury trial for a former Waynesboro businessman charged with six felonies related to having sex with a teenage girl was delayed Tuesday after he was hospitalized.
Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter said that Leighton Justice, 46, was hospitalized and unable to appear for his trial. Ledbetter also confirmed that this is at least the second time Justice has been hospitalized since charges were brought.
Justice originally faced up to 30 felonies for the alleged incident that occurred in 2014 and continued for some time after. He now faces just six felonies.
Justice is a former co-owner of The Fishin' Pig located in Waynesboro. Since the charges, the restaurant has said that Justice is no longer affiliated with the business.
Ledbetter said that Justice is expected to be released in 4 to 7 days. A capias was issued Tuesday, and he will be taken into custody upon his release from the hospital.
A status review of the case is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Waynesboro Circuit Court.
