NEW MARKET — Two Waynesboro residents have been charged by the New Market Police Department in connection to a bank robbery that took place on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Police said around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 23, a male entered Sonabank located in the 9400 block of South Congress Street and handed a teller a note demanding money. There were no reported injuries during the incident.
George G. Wood, 50, and Stacy D. Bevan, 43, both were arrested on Saturday night by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Both were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and larcency of bank notes, checks, etc.
"We are grateful for the assistance of law enforcement from the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office, Augusta County Sheriff's Office and individuals that provided information that led to the arrest of these suspects," said Chief Chris Rinker of the New Market Police Department.
New Market Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.
