STUARTS DRAFT — Virginia State Police have arrested two men in connection with a Sunday evening shooting in Augusta County.
Stephen G. Hoffman, 20, of Stuarts Draft and Andrew C.T. Johnson, 21, of Waynesboro were both taken into custody on one charge each of reckless handling of a firearm.
State police said that just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at a home in Stuarts Draft.
An adult man and a woman at the home during the time of the shooting were unharmed.
The suspect's vehicle, described as a champagne or beige-colored compact sedan at the time, fled the scene.
VSP said Thursday that additional charges are pending.
