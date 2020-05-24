STAUNTON — Several Staunton businesses reported burglaries to the Staunton Police Department on Thursday.
Staunton Police said in a press release that the burglaries were reported at LSK Properties, LLC at 630 Charles Street and Table 44 Restaurant located at 300 Church Street, Suite A.
Attempted burglaries also were reported at Crucible Coffee on 300 Church Street Suite B, Little's Attorney Office in Suite C, Newtown Bakery at 960 West Beverley Street and Mommy and Me Cosignment at 632 Charles Street.
Surveillance footage indicates the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gloves, tan boots and a black backpack during the burglaries. Police said a male matching this description was seen in the area of West Beverley Street and South Waverly Street around midnight on Thursday.
The burglaries remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.
