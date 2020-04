Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 95 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALBEMARLE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE GREENE NELSON IN WESTERN VIRGINIA AUGUSTA CITY OF HARRISONBURG CITY OF STAUNTON CITY OF WAYNESBORO HIGHLAND ROCKINGHAM IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PENDLETON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHARLOTTESVILLE, CROZET, FRANKLIN, GREENFIELD, HARRISONBURG, HARRISONBURG, MONTEREY, STANARDSVILLE, STAUNTON, STAUNTON, WAYNESBORO, AND WAYNESBORO.