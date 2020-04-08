The Waynesboro man accused of robbing the Speedway location on East Main Street is being held without bail at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro police Capt. Kelly Walker said officers responded to a call for a man highly intoxicated on drugs on Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The man reportedly entered the store, threatened store employees and demanded money from the register.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Stephen Francis-Michael Payseur, reportedly stole cigarettes, an energy drink, a lighter and keys to the bathroom before encountering officers outside. He was detained after a “brief struggle” and transported to the hospital because of a previously self-inflicted injury and his agitated state.
Payseur was admitted to the hospital following the incident, and arrest warrants were served Wednesday.
He faces one felony charge of robbery and three misdemeanor charges of simple assault, petit larceny and obstruction of justice.
