The Waynesboro Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a man in his 30’s who allegedly robbed the Speedway location on East Main Street in Waynesboro on Friday.
Waynesboro police Capt. Kelly Walker said officers responded to a call for a man highly intoxicated on drugs on Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The man reportedly entered the store, threatened store employees and demanded money from the register.
The suspect also stole cigarettes, an energy drink, a lighter and keys to the bathroom before encountering officers outside. He was detained after a “brief struggle” and transported to the hospital because of a previously self-inflicted injury and his agitated state.
The male was admitted to the hospital. Arrest warrants have been obtained and will be served upon his release, Walker said.
The suspect’s name is being withheld until the arrest warrants are served.
