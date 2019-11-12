A Waynesboro man charged in the murder of an 18-year-old Warrenton teen appeared back in Fauquier County General District Court last week.
Myison Iaeene Ellis, 38, is charged with felony first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit or attempt to commit robbery in the shooting death of Lincoln L. Williams, Jr.
According to the Fauquier Sheriff’s office, Williams died in August after coming home bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to his face. He later died from his injuries at Fauquier Hospital.
Fauquier Now reported in September that the incident was “an apparent drug deal that turned violent” where Ellis and two others arranged to rob Williams of “drugs and money.”
Two others also are facing charges in connection with Williams’ death. Daniel Martin “Rudeboy” Farmer II, 23, of Nokesville is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Lucretia Ann Robinson, 54, of Manassas faces one charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Ellis’ charges will advance to a Fauquier Circuit Court grand jury on Nov. 25.
