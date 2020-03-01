The trial of a Warrenton-area teen’s accused killer will start Monday in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
Myi’son Ianeene Ellis, 39, of Waynesboro, faces a first-degree murder charge in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Lincoln Lamar Williams Jr. The shooting took place outside of Williams’ family home at 5042 Old Auburn Mill Road, about five miles east of Warrenton.
The five-day trial will begin at 9:30 a.m. March 2 with the selection of a 12-member jury.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Ellis would face a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. He also faces use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery charges in Williams’ shooting.
