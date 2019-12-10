A city man is facing up to 25 years in jail after a joint team of the Waynesboro Police Department recovered about 70 grams of crack cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana and more than $3,000 cash.
On Monday, the Patrol, Investigations and Special Operations divisions of the Waynesboro Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of Port Republic Road in Waynesboro.
As a result of the evidence recovered at the scene, 51-year-old Waynesboro resident Garrick Levi Brooks was charged with a third or subsequent violation for selling, giving or distributing crack cocaine.
Brooks faces up to 25 years in jail resulting from a previously suspended sentence for prior convictions of the same crime. If convicted of a third or subsequent violation, Brooks will face a sentence ranging from a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence to life in prison.
He also was charged with selling, giving or distributing more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana.
Brooks is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
