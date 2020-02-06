Waynesboro police arrested two city residents after executing a "high-risk" narcotics search warrant on Thursday.
Officials said in a press release that the search warrant execution was classified as high risk because one resident, Brian Craig Henthorn, previously threatened to "shoot fire personnel in the face" when they responded to a call at his residence on Jan. 9.
As a result of evidence recovered at 217 South Winchester Avenue, Waynesboro police charged Henthorn with possession of methamphetamine. He faces 2 to 10 years in prison if convicted. Henthorn, 42, was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Police also charged 32-year-old Tabatha Wolfe on an unrelated outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine. Wolfe also faces a 2 to 10 year sentence if convicted. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.