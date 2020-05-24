A 59-year-old man was found dead after Waynesboro police responded to a domestic disturbance on Saturday.
Waynesboro police said that at approximately 5:55 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Yale Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered 59-year-old Marshall Elwood Staton Jr. dead at the scene.
Police said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.
