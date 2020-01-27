Waynesboro police charged three men on Friday after executing a narcotics search warrant in the city.
Police said the search warrant was executed at 84 Brandon Ladd Circle. As a result of evidence recovered at the scene, Waynesboro Police charged: Joshua Wayne Craig, 38, of Waynesboro; Mason Scott Sexton, 24, of Rockingham; and Christopher Michael Smith, 29, of Augusta County.
Craig was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence if convicted. Craig is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Sexton was charged with possession of methamphetamine, failure to register as a sex offender and a felony probation violation from outstanding warrants in Rockingham County. Sexton is being held without bond at MRRJ.
Smith was charged with possession of methamphetamine and was released on bond.
Waynesboro police said charges are pending on two additional suspects related to this case.
