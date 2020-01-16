Waynesboro police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday around 10:45 a.m. at Brandon Ladd Apartments on Tiffany Drive off Rosser Avenue.
Responding officers discovered several vehicles in the 200 block of Tiffany Drive had been shot and suspects had fled the area.
One gunshot victim was found on Windigrove Drive and was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville with injuries appearing non-life threatening.
Westwood Hills Elementary School on Rosser Avenue near Riverview Cemetary, within a mile-and-a-half east of Brandon Ladd Apartments, was placed on a limited lockdown because of its proximity to the incident.
At press time, Waynesboro Police were still looking for the shooting suspect. Police said the suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket, black bookbag, dark pants and carrying a small black handgun. The suspect was last seen running east on Tiffany Drive.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
