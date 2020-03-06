VERONA — The rising costs of operating a school system and giving teacher raises in order to compete in an increasingly competitive area continues to challenge the Augusta County School Board as it looks at ways to balance its proposed 2020-2021 budget.
The school board has hoped to give teachers a 4% raise each year for five years so that the school system can attract and retain teachers.
However, the school system is facing additional bills of $1 million for increased health insurance costs and $500,000 for employer contribution to the Virginia Retirement System while revenue is not keeping up for 2020-2021.
In a budget work session Thursday before the board’s regular monthly meeting, Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond presented new information with the release of proposed budgets from the House and Senate, in addition to Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget for public education already introduced in December.
Based on a daily average membership of 9,830 students projected for 2020-2021, Bond said, the county school system can expect to receive $2.1 million from the governor’s budget, $3 million from the House’s budget or $2.9 million from the Senate. The school system can expect $1.3 million from the county.
Funds from the House and Senate, however, are contingent upon how the board chooses to handle teacher raises. The House’s budget would give the school system $747,896 for teacher raises. But the Senate’s budget proposes a one-time 3% bonus for teachers, of which the school system’s share would be about $900,000.
Bond and staff made $2.2 million in cuts to the budget proposed to the board at its Feb. 20 budget work session. He said they preserved benefits, salaries and people.
“What I tried to cut here were things,” Bond said.
The increase in health insurance, VRS contribution and 4% teacher raises totals $4.6 million. But the county school system can expect new revenue of only between $2 million to $3 million from the state, depending on whether the Governor’s, House’s or Senate’s budgets are approved.
“So, we still have some work to do,” said Bond.
Bond reminded the board of its approved budget goals for 2020-2021: a focus on instruction, improving teacher salaries with a 4% raise each year for five years, building middle school wings to Buffalo Gap and Riverheads high schools to accommodate student population, and maintenance improvements.
“That doesn’t include all the other things you wanted to do to move forward as a board,” Bond said.
Collins said if the school board chooses to continue to include 4% raises in its budget, then the proposed budget is over by $3 million.
“Our goal by March 19 is to present you a balanced budget,” Bond said. “Right now, I cannot get there with a 4% [teacher raise].”
The Senate’s proposed budget with a one-time bonus for teachers has an advantage for the school system. Bond said one-time bonuses would leave the proposed budget over by $2 million.
“A bonus is a little cheaper for [Augusta County Schools], because you don’t have to pay into VRS,” Bond said.
Augusta County Schools Director of Finance Mark Lotts said the Senate would pay the one-time bonuses on Dec. 1.
Including either 2% raises or one-time bonuses for teachers, Bond said the board’s proposed 2020-2021 budget is still $1.5 million to $2 million out of balance.
“But, I think we have to continue carrying the flag for 4% [teacher raises]. We might not get it, but we have to fuss about it,” said Augusta County School Board Chair Nicholas T. Collins.
Bond said that he and staff, as they continue to find ways to balance the 2020-2021 budget, would “continue to work toward the 4%, but it’s going to be very, very difficult.”
The board’s budget for next academic year continues to include installing lights on at least one softball field per year.
“We’re not going to cut that,” Bond said.
Bond and Collins met last week with their counterparts on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and are discussing alternatives and funding.
“I love this notion of a vision and a strategic plan, and a way to pay for that whether we leverage some property that you have owned for years or whether we look at other ways to try to fund this project,” Bond said.
The school system is looking at addressing immediate and “long-range needs” for its athletic facilities.
School board member David R. Shiflett said it would be nice to say that the school system had money to spend and get goals accomplished.
Bond said that working against the school system is the fact that its local composite index changed, and amounts to the school system receiving $1 million less from the state than in previous years.
Bond reminded the board that the increase in health insurance for employees will cost the school system $1 million, as well as $500,000 for VRS.
“You’re swimming upstream pretty hard for sure,” Bond said.
School board member Donna Wells asked whether the state would fund the Senate’s proposal for a 3% one-time bonus for employees.
Bond said the state would fund its share, which would be about 50%.
“I just have my doubts about this bonus [from the Senate],” Collins said.
