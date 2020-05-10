VERONA — The Augusta County School Board “regrettably” approved rescinding 2% raises for teachers from its 2020-2021 budget Thursday night as the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to alter budgets across Virginia.
In a budget update to the school board, Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond said that the school system can expect perhaps a 2.6% reduction in sales tax revenue from the state, or $335, 120.
Gov. Ralph Northam has deducted $291,851 from the Standards of Quality section of his budget allocated for the school system, much of which includes incentive programs.
The governor also took away $747,000 allocated for a 2% raise for teachers.
Bond said the budget reductions from the state total $1.3 million. Augusta Schools had expected $1.6 million in funding from the state for 2020-2021.
“Now that’s what we know,” Bond said. “We know we now have to make up $1.3 million at a minimum.”
Bond and Augusta Schools Director of Finance Mark Lotts are expecting the reduction of sales tax revenue to be more than the state’s estimated 2.6%.
Therefore, Bond and Lotts presented three possible scenarios to the board for budget planning.
Bond said if an additional 10% sales tax revenue is lost, the school system will lose another $1.2 million in funding from the state.
A 20% reduction in sales tax revenue because of the pandemic will equal an additional $2.4 million in funding for Augusta County Schools.
“And then what I hope is worst case scenario,” Bond said an additional 25% loss in sales tax revenue would cost the school system $3 million in 2020-2021.
Bond said the school system can expect a stimulus fund of $1,120,251 from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act 2020.
“We feel like, working within your budget, we could make the stimulus work for us to backfill some of the shortfall that we may have for sales tax receipts,” Bond said.
However, capital projects will have to be postponed for a year, as well as a 2% raise for teachers.
As a last resort, the board could use $1 million allocated in its 2020-2021 budget for 12 new school buses to make up for the budget shortfall created by the decrease in sales tax revenue.
“Again, I would make that your last resort,” Bond said of the new school bus funds.
Bond said if the school system ended up using only half of the funds allocated for new buses, then it could plan to buy six new buses in May 2021, and get back on track for 12 new buses per year starting in July 2021. Such a plan would require permission from the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to amend allocation of funds for new buses.
“I don’t think any of us are happy with this scenario obviously,” Bond said of himself and Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.
Bond said school systems in Virginia are postponing capital projects in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School board member Coach Tom Goforth asked if it will be necessary to lay off teachers or staff.
“With these three scenarios, no,” Bond said. But teachers will not receive 2% raises and salaries will be frozen for one year.
Bond said that if the sales tax revenue loss is more than 25%, however, the school system will have to consider furloughing staff.
“I’d rather delay a capital purchase for a year versus adversely affecting our personnel any more than we already have,” Bond said.
School board vice chairman John Ward said that what the school board was talking about Thursday night was not a five-year plan including capital projects and new school buses, but about “a survival plan for the next year.”
School board chair Nicholas Collins said that the county is estimating a reduction of 10% in sales tax revenue, and that the county board is planning no cuts in funding the school system for 2020-2021.
“They held us harmless,” Bond said.
Because a 2% raise for teachers was part of the school system’s approved budget for 2020-2021, the school board took action at Thursday’s meeting to remove the raise from the budget.
“I will regrettably move that we rescind our portion of the 2% pay raise for the coming year and use those funds to offset the losses that we’re seeing from sales tax [revenue],” said school board member David Shiflett. Tim Swortzel seconded the motion.
Bond announced that Virginia is awarding $600,000 to schools for new equipment in career and technical education programs, and Valley Career and Technical Center was one of 16 schools chosen to receive $37,500.
Augusta County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Technology Tina Kiracofe reminded the board that this week was Teacher Appreciation Week. She said that teachers received much “virtual love” in 2020.
“Our teachers have risen to a pandemic-size challenge, and we are amazed by the results, and we are eternally grateful for their passion and their dedication, especially this year,” said Kiracofe.
Teachers are already working on prepping instructional modules for fall classes.
In school board member comments, Shiflett said that the Market Animal Show’s online sale is complete, and brought in $117,250.
Each of the 140 students who participated in selling animals received an average of $800 for their livestock. No student received less than $400.
“We were really pleased with that. The community stepped up,” said Shiflett.
A judge is currently reviewing more than 170 videos of livestock, and will post a video of results on Facebook.
Shiflett said that all steers in the show sold.
“[The online sale] ended up being very successful. And, I guess we made as good out of the situation as we could,” Shiflett said.
The Market Animal Show, usually held at Augusta Expo the first weekend in May, is the largest youth livestock show east of the Mississippi River.
Goforth said that he has been helping several days a week at Guy K. Stump Elementary School in Stuarts Draft to hand out meals to students.
“This month has been tough, but it’s made me also proud to be associated with this school system,” said Goforth, a former teacher.
