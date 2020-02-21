VERONA — In the month ahead, the Augusta County School Board must find ways to cut more than $5 million to balance its proposed 2020-2021 budget.
The school system is looking at $112,556,590 in revenue, which is a $1.8 million increase, but expenses currently stand at $117,615, 877.
Expenses represent an increase of $6.8 million.
“The big picture here is paying our folks,” said Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond.
The school board hopes to include a 4 percent raise for teachers in the 2020-2021 budget, or a total of $3,108,000.
The school system expects $61 million from the state, according to the governor’s proposed budget, more than $4 million from the federal government and more than $45 million from the county.
“The bulk of your money comes from the state,” Bond said.
As state funds have decreased since The Great Recession, Bond said the county has picked up the slack for the school board’s budget needs.
However, state revenue is driven by average daily membership. For 2020-2021, the school system expects 9,830 students to enroll.
So far included in the school board’s Priority 1 plan has been a plan of installing lights on one softball field per school each year at an approximate cost of $200,000 each for nine years.
“We have to do that, I think, as a minimum,” Bond said of the priority of the lights.
Bond said that most of the school system’s cost increases are for personnel, maintenance and Title IX. The cost of insurance for employees has increased by $1 million, as well as a $500,000 increase to the Virginia Retirement System, which falls on the school system to pay.
“Obviously, we have some work to do as a staff to try to get this trimmed down,” Bond said.
In presentations earlier in the school board’s budget work session Thursday, Greg Troxell, Augusta County Schools director of operations and maintenance, reported an increased request of nearly $783,000 from the school board.
Priority 1 projects for the maintenance department increased to $437,000, “the bulk of that being softball [field] lights,” said Troxell.
Augusta County Schools Director of Transportation Terence Lafon said that most of the school system’s transportation budget stayed the same for 2020-2021.
Lafon proposed incentives of an extra $50 per week for 10 of the school system’s bus drivers who drive longer bus routes to Deerfield, North River and Craigsville.
A bus driver incentive program would reward bus drivers with perfect attendance every three months with $300. The total cost for 2020-2021 would be $50,400.
“We’re hoping that might be not only a reward for our drivers that don’t miss, but also an incentive for drivers not to call out,” said Lafon.
In total, the transportation budget would increase nearly $114,000 from last year.
Jill Martin, Augusta County Schools’ Director of Personnel, reported a need for an additional seven and a half positions, adding $630,194 to the school system’s budget.
“And that’s only the beginning. You’ve heard this before. This shouldn’t be shocking,” said Martin of a proposed 4 percent raise for teachers for the next five years that would cost the school system $3,108,000 each year.
And Guy K. Stump Elementary School, according to Martin, is in need of lowering its administrator to faculty and student ratio by hiring an administrator for $70,000.
“None of this is above and beyond,” Martin said. She added the proposed costs are to ensure the daily operations of the school system “and paying our people what they deserve.”
Bond added that the school board should expect that the raising of the minimum wage in Virginia “will have a dramatic impact on your budget” in the future.
Eighty percent of the school system’s budget is for personnel costs.
